SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Knicks appear to hope lottery ball will give them shot at LaMelo

Sam Amico

New York Knicks president Leon Rose will be holding a good-luck charm and if the ping pong ball drops in his favor, the eventual pick just may be LaMelo Ball.

At least, Ball is currently the top point guard on the Knicks' draft board, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

And New York may be where Ball prefers to play.

"The Post has reported Ball’s preference is New York and his handlers are not averse to steering him there," Berman wrote. "Father Lavar Ball already stated the Knicks are the top choice."

The Knicks are one of 14 teams taking part in Thursday's draft lottery (ESPN, 8:30 p.m. EST). The Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves are tied with the best odds to win at 14 percent. 

The Knicks (9 percent) also sit behind the Atlanta Hawks (12.5) and Detroit Pistons (10.5), but are ahead of the Chicago Bulls (7.5), Charlotte Hornets (6) and everyone else.

Ball is a 6-foot-7 point guard, and along with Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards and Memphis center James Wiseman is considered to be one of the top three prospects.

But even if the Knicks don't land in the top three, there is talk that both the Warriors and Cavaliers may be willing to drop down in exchange for a pick and decent young player.

“It’s interesting, this draft, a couple of guys stand out, and after that, there’s a lot of equality,’’ Rose said in June. “I think there’s a lot of guys that are close with different skill sets, different positives, different negatives. It’s funny, each scout, there’s varying opinions. A lot more varying opinions than in past years.”

The actual draft is scheduled to take place Oct. 16. But after Thursday, the Knicks and everyone else will have a much better idea of where they stand.

New York won the first lottery and the right to draft Patrick Ewing in 1985, but haven't moved up in the lottery since.

All 14 teams will be represented virtually, with lottery headquarters located in Secaucus, N.J. Ball and others are also expected to be shown virtually during the broadcast.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ratings surrounding NBA-related programming continue to nosedive

Sports shows that feature pro basketball as major part of program have yet to be boosted by league's return.

Sam Amico

by

Sfam

NBA playoff ratings 'crush' broadcasts of Democratic National Convention

While league may struggling to draw as many eyeballs as usual, there may not yet be reason for concern.

Sam Amico

by

pd1956

NBA again returns zero positive test results for coronavirus

League announces weekly results as news from Disney campus remains good.

Sam Amico

Report: TV ratings for NBA return down from pre-hiatus nosedive

League experiencing free fall in viewership, producing numbers considerably lower than even lockout-shortened 2011-12 season.

Sam Amico

by

Rooster24

NBA reveals all 14 team representatives for draft lottery

Annual event will be held virtually and be broadcast by ESPN on Thursday evening.

Sam Amico

Barcelona exec: Club could not afford to pay Gasol

NBA free agent center neared contract with hometown team in July, but then the dollars didn't make sense.

Sam Amico

Nuggets' Barton leaves Orlando bubble for knee rehab

Denver starter continues to experience issues, reportedly seeking second opinion.

Sam Amico

Raptors' viewership in Canada skyrockets for Game 1 victory

Toronto's easy win over Brooklyn turns into Sportsnet's most-watched first-round game in franchise history.

Sam Amico

Perry, Redden among those linked to Kings GM vacancy

Sacramento likely to have plenty of candidates, though Joe Dumars reportedly doesn't want to be one.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: For Lakers, shots again go thud in Game 1 loss to Blazers

It turned out to be another tough shooting night for Los Angeles, only this time it was the playoffs.

Sam Amico