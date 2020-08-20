Knicks appear to hope lottery ball will give them shot at LaMelo

New York Knicks president Leon Rose will be holding a good-luck charm and if the ping pong ball drops in his favor, the eventual pick just may be LaMelo Ball.

At least, Ball is currently the top point guard on the Knicks' draft board, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

And New York may be where Ball prefers to play.

"The Post has reported Ball’s preference is New York and his handlers are not averse to steering him there," Berman wrote. "Father Lavar Ball already stated the Knicks are the top choice."

The Knicks are one of 14 teams taking part in Thursday's draft lottery (ESPN, 8:30 p.m. EST). The Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves are tied with the best odds to win at 14 percent.

The Knicks (9 percent) also sit behind the Atlanta Hawks (12.5) and Detroit Pistons (10.5), but are ahead of the Chicago Bulls (7.5), Charlotte Hornets (6) and everyone else.

Ball is a 6-foot-7 point guard, and along with Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards and Memphis center James Wiseman is considered to be one of the top three prospects.

But even if the Knicks don't land in the top three, there is talk that both the Warriors and Cavaliers may be willing to drop down in exchange for a pick and decent young player.

“It’s interesting, this draft, a couple of guys stand out, and after that, there’s a lot of equality,’’ Rose said in June. “I think there’s a lot of guys that are close with different skill sets, different positives, different negatives. It’s funny, each scout, there’s varying opinions. A lot more varying opinions than in past years.”

The actual draft is scheduled to take place Oct. 16. But after Thursday, the Knicks and everyone else will have a much better idea of where they stand.

New York won the first lottery and the right to draft Patrick Ewing in 1985, but haven't moved up in the lottery since.

All 14 teams will be represented virtually, with lottery headquarters located in Secaucus, N.J. Ball and others are also expected to be shown virtually during the broadcast.