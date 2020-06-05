Ex-Knicks coach Woodson to interview for coaching job with ... Knicks

Former New York Knicks coach Mike Woodson will interview with the team for its head-coaching position, according to multiple reports.

Woodson joins former Chicago and Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau, former Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson and current Knicks interim man Mike Miller as those who reportedly have been granted interviews.

Woodson, 62, served as head coach of the Knicks from 2011-14. They finished 54-28 in 2011-12 for the second best record in the Eastern Conference, advancing to the conference semifinals before being eliminated is six games by Indiana.

Woodson was fired by the Knicks in 2014 and became an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2014-18.

“I don’t want to hide the fact I’d love to be back,’’ Woodson told Marc Berman of the New York Post in 2018. “I’d like to finish what I started. At the end of the day, you want to come to New York, based on my body of work there. I want it to be mutual. I want them to want me.”

The Knicks are under new management, led by chief of basketball operations Leon Rose, a former CAA agent. They were not among the 22 teams invited to resume the season at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. -- and are expected to begin the interview process shortly.

