AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Knicks claim free agent guard Pinson, waive Trier

Sam Amico

The New York Knicks have claimed free agent shooting guard Theo Pinson off waivers, the team announced in a press release.

Pinson was waived by the Brooklyn Nets when the Nets signed Tyler Johnson earlier in the week.

To make room for Pinson, the Knicks waived guard Allonzo Trier.

Pinson is 6-foot-5 and went undrafted out of North Carolina in 2018. He was a member of the Tar Heels' 2017 NCAA championship squad.

He appeared in 33 games with the Nets this season, averaging 3.6 points and 1.7 assists.

Pinson becomes the second signing for new Knicks president Leon Rose. Rookie point guard Jared Harper was the first.

Trier spent both of his first two NBA seasons with the Knicks and averaged 6.5 points on 48 percent shooting this year.

"There were whispers at the end of his first season that some of Trier’s teammates were put off by his ball-dominant style," wrote Luke Adams of HoopsRumors.

Rose and the Knicks are currently conducting a coaching search. The list of candidates reportedly includes the likes of Tom Thibodeau, Mike Brown, Mike Woodson, Kenny Atkinson and current interim man Mike Miller.

New York was not among the 22 teams invited to resume the season in Orlando at the end of next month.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nuggets expected to sign free agent big man Cook

Former Cavaliers and Canton Charge power forward likely to fill two-way slot with Denver.

Sam Amico

Pistons sign former first-round pick Patton

Foot injuries have limited former Creighton star to just nine games over three seasons with three different teams.

Sam Amico

NBA to reveal schedule for remainder of season Friday evening

Eight regular-season "seeding" games for all 22 teams to be announced on ESPN in hour-long special.

Sam Amico

Bucks two-way guard Mason heads All-G League teams

Former second-round pick named MVP as all-league teams, as well as rookie and defense honors.

Sam Amico

NBA, union officially finalize plans to resume season at Disney

As expected, pro basketball season to return at end of July with 22 teams jostling for playoff positioning.

Sam Amico

Sixers agree to deal with free agent forward Broekhoff

Waived by Dallas in February, Australia native will join Philadelphia for NBA's return.

Sam Amico

Scola decides against retirement, headed back to Italy

Free agent center to reportedly will sign for another run after suggesting he was about to call it quits.

Sam Amico

Knicks sign Harper to two-way deal, waive Allen

Former Auburn standout point guard flourished in G League after latching on with Suns.

Sam Amico

Ex-NBA guard Marbury rips Knicks for hiring of Worldwide Wes

New York native refers to Wesley as "Worldwide Sucker," questions team's decision on bringing "this dude here."

Sam Amico

Wizards to sign Grant as replacement for Bertans

Veteran combo guard, a former first-round pick, has spent time with the Knicks, Bulls and Magic.

Sam Amico