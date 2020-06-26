Knicks claim free agent guard Pinson, waive Trier

The New York Knicks have claimed free agent shooting guard Theo Pinson off waivers, the team announced in a press release.

Pinson was waived by the Brooklyn Nets when the Nets signed Tyler Johnson earlier in the week.

To make room for Pinson, the Knicks waived guard Allonzo Trier.

Pinson is 6-foot-5 and went undrafted out of North Carolina in 2018. He was a member of the Tar Heels' 2017 NCAA championship squad.

He appeared in 33 games with the Nets this season, averaging 3.6 points and 1.7 assists.

Pinson becomes the second signing for new Knicks president Leon Rose. Rookie point guard Jared Harper was the first.

Trier spent both of his first two NBA seasons with the Knicks and averaged 6.5 points on 48 percent shooting this year.

"There were whispers at the end of his first season that some of Trier’s teammates were put off by his ball-dominant style," wrote Luke Adams of HoopsRumors.

Rose and the Knicks are currently conducting a coaching search. The list of candidates reportedly includes the likes of Tom Thibodeau, Mike Brown, Mike Woodson, Kenny Atkinson and current interim man Mike Miller.

New York was not among the 22 teams invited to resume the season in Orlando at the end of next month.