Knicks finalizing deals with Woodson, others to become assistants

Sam Amico

Tom Thibodeau's coaching staff with the New York Knicks is taking shape.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Knicks are finalizing deals with Mike Woodson, Andy Greer and Dice Yoshimoto to become assistants.

Woodson most recently served as an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers (2014-18). He coached the Knicks from 2012-14 and interviewed for the position this year before the job ultimately went to Thibodeau.

Greer is a longtime NBA assistant, beginning with the Knicks in 2001. He most recently assisted Thibodeau with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

And Yoshimoto began as a video coordinator under Thibodeau with the Chicago Bulls, then later served as a special assistant with the T-Wolves. He spent last season in the Georgia basketball department.

Interim coach Mike Miller, who also interviewed for the head coaching position, is not expected to return to the Knicks.

