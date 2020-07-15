AllCavs
Kidd greatly impresses Knicks, but maybe not enough to unseat Thibodeau

Sam Amico

The New York Knicks have completed their second-round of coaching interviews and it appears that yes, Tom Thibodeau remains the odds-on favorite.

That's the latest from Marc Berman of the New York Post, who also relayed that Jason Kidd was "great" in his own interview. But the Los Angeles Lakers assistant still appears to be trailing Thibodeau in the Knicks' hearts and minds.

As Berman noted, Kidd's interview "might not be enough to topple Thibodeau, whose relationship with Knicks president Leon Rose and senior vice president William Wesley should prove insurmountable. They repped Thibodeau at Creative Artists Agency."

The Knicks interviewed 11 coaches in all, with the list of candidates also including Kenny Atkinson, Mike Woodson, Mike Brown and current interim man Mike Miller. 

Thibodeau could also end on the radar of the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets, should either team decide on a coaching change. But if there's one benefit to the Knicks not advancing to the NBA's return, it's that they could hire Thibodeau before teams in Orlando get a chance.

"I think Tom and Leon can get the Knicks back to 50 wins,’’ Berman quoted a league source as saying. “And the Knicks need wins. Tom having Leon there is the key."

What makes this hire a little more interesting is that top draft prospect LaMelo Ball reportedly prefers the Knicks over other lottery teams. Ball is a point guard, a position at which Kidd flourished during his own NBA career.

But according to Ian Begley of SNY.tv, the Knicks are hoping to have their search wrapped up by the end of the month. The NBA lottery to determine where the Knicks are drafting won't be held until the end of August.

