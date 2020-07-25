AllCavs
Knicks finalizing deal to make Thibodeau franchise's next coach

Sam Amico

It appears the New York Knicks finally have their man.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Knicks are putting the finishing touches on a five-year contract with Tom Thibodeau to make him their next head coach.

Thibodeau has been the Knicks' primary target out of a dozen candidates, the man new team president Leon Rose reportedly wanted all along. Rose is a former high-profile agent with CAA, and Thibodeau was a client.

Others interviewed included Jason Kidd, Mike Brown, Kenny Atkinson, Mike Woodson and interim man Mike Miller. It's been reported that Miller could remain with the franchise in some capacity, perhaps as lead assistant.

Thibodeau is the former coach of the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves, and his teams are known for their tough-minded, no-nonsense approach. Despite his demanding and direct approach, Thibodeau has been a favorite of his players.

The long-suffering Knicks were hoping for a coach who instills discipline, cohesion, and other characteristics of success. Thibodeau will offer those things instantly.

Once the Thibodeau agreement in finalized, Rose and the front office will get to work on the roster. The Knicks have eight free agents and stand to look very different next season -- as the lineup undoubtedly will be shaped more to Thibodeau's liking. 

"New York is counting on Thibodeau's history in player development as a head coach and assistant to put into place a program that'll restore a competitive infrastructure with the Knicks," Wojnarowski wrote. "For now, Rose and Thibodeau inherit a roster that needs dramatic upgrades before a return to the playoffs is even a realistic aspiration."

