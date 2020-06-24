AllCavs
Knicks' hiring of Worldwide Wes may cement Thibodeau as next coach

Sam Amico

The New York Knicks have hired William Wesley as executive vice president/senior advisor, the team announced in a release, and it may mean Tom Thibodeau will the Knicks' next coach.

Wesley is affectionately known as "Worldwide Wes," and has been around both pro and college basketball for a long time -- though his popularity has faded recently.

Knicks president Leon Rose, a former CAA agent, is putting Wesley front and center again.

"He is one of the most well-connected and respected people in the basketball community and he will be a tremendous asset and resource to both myself and the New York Knicks," Rose said in a statement.

The Knicks are currently in the process of hiring a full-time coach, with the likes of Thibodeau, Mike Woodson, Kenny Atkinson, Mike Brown and interim man Mike Miller among them many in the mix.

At any rate, hiring of Wesley may indeed cement Thibodeau as the team's next coach, as relayed by Jonathan Macri of Sports Illustrated.

"There were already plenty of insinuations that the Knicks' head coaching search was heavily tied to CAA, the agency for which Leon Rose helmed basketball operations for many years," Macri wrote. "This not only meant that Tom Thibodeau was always considered the most likely candidate to get the job, but also left some wondering how much it influenced New York's choice of who else to interview since several of the additional candidates are represented by CAA, as first reported by Marc Berman of the New York Post."

Macri continued: "Now that noise will only increase. Marc Stein noted on Twitter that Wes is 'a big Tom Thibodeau advocate,' seemingly making the Thibs hire even more of an inevitability than it once was."

Wesley is also close with Kentucky coach John Calipari, though Calipari has said his intention is to stay in the college game.

The Knicks were not among the 22 teams invited to resume the season in Orlando and are headed back to the draft lottery.

