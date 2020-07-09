AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Free agent guard Calathes officially signs with Spanish club

Sam Amico

Former Memphis Grizzlies guard Nick Calathes has signed with Spanish club Barcelona, the team announced.

According to Stavros Barbarousis of EuroHoops.net, the contract is for three years.

Calathes, 31, was a second-round pick out of Florida in 2009. He was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves at No. 46 overall and immediately traded to the Grizzlies.

With Memphis, Calathes averaged 4.6 points and 2.7 assists over two seasons (129 games).

He was named first team All-EuroLeague with Greek club Panathinaikos in each of the previous two seasons.

Barcelona is also expected to sign former NBA center/forward Pau Gasol.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Casspi, Dorsey among free agents to sign with Maccabi Tel Aviv

Israeli club announces coach and eight players will remain under contract through next season.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers draft-and-stash prospect Gudaitis staying overseas

Lithuanian center, whose rights were acquired by Cleveland in 2018, reportedly moving from Italian club to team in Russia.

Sam Amico

Former Wizards forward Singleton signs with Turkish club

NBA free agent officially headed to new overseas team on three-year pact.

Sam Amico

Nets agree to deal with veteran free agent Crawford

Long-time reserve finds new basketball home as Brooklyn seeks reinforcements for NBA return in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Free agent big man Gasol nearing one-year deal in Spain

Former lottery pick and Grizzlies legend won two championships with Lakers, made All-Star team six times.

Sam Amico

Portland's Damian Lillard will wear message "How Many More?" on back of jersey in Orlando

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has continued to build a stellar NBA career this season.

Cameron Fields

Nets reportedly eyeing free agent forward Johnson

Well-traveled veteran said to be "prime target" as season scheduled to resume in Orlando at end of month.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Harrison officially signs in Greece

Former Kentucky standout has played in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks.

Sam Amico

Former No. 2 pick Williams agrees to contract with Spanish club

Free agent forward finds new hoops home after being heavily recruited by multiple international teams.

Sam Amico

Knicks to interview Bulls lead assistant Fleming

Another name added to exhaustive coaching search, as New York reportedly aims to make decision by end of month.

Sam Amico