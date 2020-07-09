Free agent guard Calathes officially signs with Spanish club

Former Memphis Grizzlies guard Nick Calathes has signed with Spanish club Barcelona, the team announced.

According to Stavros Barbarousis of EuroHoops.net, the contract is for three years.

Calathes, 31, was a second-round pick out of Florida in 2009. He was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves at No. 46 overall and immediately traded to the Grizzlies.

With Memphis, Calathes averaged 4.6 points and 2.7 assists over two seasons (129 games).

He was named first team All-EuroLeague with Greek club Panathinaikos in each of the previous two seasons.

Barcelona is also expected to sign former NBA center/forward Pau Gasol.