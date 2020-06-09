AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Ex-NBA guard Calathes agrees to three-year deal in Spain

Sam Amico

Former Memphis Grizzlies guard Nick Calathes has agreed to a three-year contract with Spanish club FC Barcelona, according to Stavros Barbarousis of EuroHoops.net. 

Calathes, 31, was a second-round pick out of Florida in 2009. He was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves at No. 46 overall and immediately traded to the Grizzlies.

With Memphis, Calathes averaged 4.6 points and 2.7 assists over two seasons (129 games).

He was named first team All-EuroLeague with Greek club Panathinaikos in each of the previous two seasons.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Israeli club fined after ex-NBA forward Hamilton breaks quarantine rules

Former first-round pick reportedly violated guidelines put in place to resume season in Israel.

Sam Amico

Bickerstaff: Cavs motivated, determined to play again before next season

Cleveland coach addresses talk of possible games involving teams not invited to Orlando, as well Cavs' goals.

Sam Amico

Current NBA free agents by position

A look at veteran free agents who are eligible to sign once the league reopens for business.

Sam Amico

NBA considering options for some type of pre-draft combine

League has ideas for prospect "gathering," but nothing yet set in stone, according to report.

Sam Amico

Teams left out of NBA restart pushing for camps, mini-summer leagues

Non-playoff contenders want to get in some run prior to start of next season.

Sam Amico

by

Ct33

Warriors appear to have Georgia's Edwards as top draft target

Talented shooting guard may be pick if Golden State lands at No. 1 -- assuming Warriors don't make trade.

Sam Amico

by

Ct33

Udoka top Bulls target once decision made on coaching change

Philadelphia 76ers assistant and former NBA forward apparently the frontrunner in Chicago.

Sam Amico

Will assistant coaches be included in NBA's return to season?

Some uncertainty continues to surround league as it prepares for relaunch at end of July.

Sam Amico

by

Ct33

NBA teams in Orlando will be given window to make transactions

Plans put in place to help those with open roster spots, key injuries or that have players who test positive for COVID-19.

Sam Amico

Free agent O'Bryant nearing deal to remain in Russia

Former second-round draft pick appeared in 147 NBA games from 2014-2018, most recently with the Hornets.

Sam Amico