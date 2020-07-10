AllCavs
Coach Malone: Jokic expected to join Nuggets in next few days

Sam Amico

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is expected to join the team in Orlando within the next few days, coach Mike Malone told reporters.

"I've spoken to him many times. I think he's excited and looking forward to getting down here," Malone said. "He's healthy. He feels great. And, hopefully, he'll be here soon in the next couple of days."

The Nuggets are currently at the Walt Disney World campus, where the NBA has resumed practices. For 22 teams, the season is scheduled to tip off at the end of the month.

Jokic, 25, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in June but as Malone mentioned has returned to good health. Travel issues from his native Serbia kept him from arriving for the first day of practice.

He is averaging a career-high 20.2 points this season, as well as 10.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 65 games.

The Nuggets (43-22 at the hiatus) enter the restart in third place in the Western Conference, trailing the second-place Los Angeles Clippers by 1.5 games. Each team in Orlando will play eight regular season "seeding" games prior to the playoffs.

