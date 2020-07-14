AllCavs
Standout center Jokic back with Nuggets, clears quarantine

Sam Amico

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has cleared quarantine and joined the team in Orlando after arriving from Serbia.

The Nuggets are currently at the Walt Disney World campus, where the NBA has resumed practices. For 22 teams, the season is scheduled to tip off at the end of the month.

Jokic, 25, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in June but as Malone mentioned has returned to good health. Travel issues from his native Serbia kept him from arriving for the first day of practice.

He is averaging a career-high 20.2 points this season, as well as 10.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 65 games.

The Nuggets (43-22 at the hiatus) enter the restart in third place in the Western Conference, trailing the second-place Los Angeles Clippers by 1.5 games. Each team in Orlando will play eight regular season "seeding" games prior to the playoffs.

