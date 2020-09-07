Nuggets' Jokic questionable for Game 3 with sprained wrist

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is questionable for Monday's game vs. the Los Angeles Clippers with a sprained right wrist.

The Western Conference semifinal series is tied, 1-1.

Jokic is coming off a 26-point, 18-rebounds performance in the Nuggets' 110-101 win on the Disney campus, a game in which they never trailed.

“We were a noticeably different team tonight than we were in Game 1,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone. “Our defense, our activity, and the fact that we were willing to help each other.”

That said, Malone and the Nuggets know they will need Jokic to have a chance to get out of this series.