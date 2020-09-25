SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Free agent forward Mirotic signs extension with Barcelona

Sam Amico

Former NBA forward Nikola Mirotic has signed a contract extension with Spanich club Barcelona that runs through the 2024-25 season, the team announced.

Mirotic, 29, is 6-foot-10 and is coming off a season in which he averaged 19.5 points and was named the Spanish league MVP.

“The club has trusted in me ever since I arrived,” he said in a statement. “Everyone knows it is never easy to come back from the U.S., but the club has given me everything. They wanted to bring me here, the fans have been good to me, the energy is great and I have often said how surprised I have seen to be so well-received.”

Mirotic was drafted by the Houston Rockets with the No. 23 overall pick in 2011, then traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and finally, the Chicago Bulls, all on draft night.

He spent his first four seasons with the Bulls, followed by two with the New Orleans Pelicans. His most recent NBA season came in 2018-19 with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mirotic carries NBA career averages of 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former No. 2 overall pick Thabeet signs to play in Taiwan

Free agent center lands overseas deal after spending last season with the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Sam Amico

Altman: Cavs right where they want to be, and that's back together

After pushing to make something happen, Cleveland among eight teams getting bubble of their own.

Sam Amico

Thompson, Cavs 'for sure' have mutual interest in reuniting, GM says

Cleveland center an unrestricted free agent, but could return if circumstances are right, Altman indicates.

Sam Amico

New coach Donovan sold on Bulls after long meeting with front office

Chicago head of basketball operations Karnisovas says he "couldn't stop smiling" after making hire.

Sam Amico

Eighty-one percent of NBA owners' political donations going to Republican Party

The men and women who sign the paychecks heavily leaning conservative with presidential election looming.

Sam Amico

Timberwolves' Hernangomez missing workouts to play in Sandler movie

Restricted free agent to have role in "Hustle," a Netflix movie on a pro basketball scout, played by Adam Sandler.

Sam Amico

TV Ratings: Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 sets 17-year low for conference finals

West finals no match for NBC's Sunday night football game as NBA viewership continues a rather rocky ride.

Sam Amico

by

lastdance23

Dribbles: This time, Lakers do the dirty work necessary to take command

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and LA top Denver at its own hustling game for 3-1 series lead in West finals.

Sam Amico

Sixers could explore idea of reuniting D'Antoni and Rockets' Harden

Former Houston coach reportedly gaining steam in Philadelphia coaching search; former star may play role in that.

Sam Amico

D'Antoni, Lue reportedly two lone finalists for 76ers' coaching vacancy

It appears as Philadelphia will either go with former Houston coach or current LA Clippers lead assistant.

Sam Amico