Free agent forward Mirotic signs extension with Barcelona

Former NBA forward Nikola Mirotic has signed a contract extension with Spanich club Barcelona that runs through the 2024-25 season, the team announced.

Mirotic, 29, is 6-foot-10 and is coming off a season in which he averaged 19.5 points and was named the Spanish league MVP.

“The club has trusted in me ever since I arrived,” he said in a statement. “Everyone knows it is never easy to come back from the U.S., but the club has given me everything. They wanted to bring me here, the fans have been good to me, the energy is great and I have often said how surprised I have seen to be so well-received.”

Mirotic was drafted by the Houston Rockets with the No. 23 overall pick in 2011, then traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and finally, the Chicago Bulls, all on draft night.

He spent his first four seasons with the Bulls, followed by two with the New Orleans Pelicans. His most recent NBA season came in 2018-19 with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mirotic carries NBA career averages of 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds.