Former Cleveland State guard, NBA champion Cole signs in France

Sam Amico

Former NBA point guard Norris Cole has agreed to a two-year contract with French club AVSEL.

Cole, 31, won back-to-back championships as a reserve with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat in 2012-13. Those Heat made four straight trips to the Finals in all.

Cole, 31, is a native of Dayton, Ohio, and played his college ball at Cleveland State. He was actually considering playing football as a quarterback at Walsh University in Canton before former Vikings coach Gary Waters convinced him to join the basketball team.

Cole was drafted by the Chicago Bulls with the No. 28 overall pick in 2011. His rights were traded on draft night, first to the Minnesota Timberwolves, then to the Heat.

He was with the Heat until February 2015, when he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in a three-team deal (also involving the Phoenix Suns).

Cole spent most of the next season in China before signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder in March 2017. He has spent time playing in Italy, Montenegro and Israel since then.

Cole carries NBA career averages of 7.0 points, 2.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds.

