AmicoHoops
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Nuggets to hire Booth as next general manager

Sam Amico

It appears the Denver Nuggets are about to officially hire Calvin Booth as their next general manager, as was first suggested and later confirmed by Michael Singer of The Denver Post.

Booth will replace Arturas Karnisovas, now executive VP of the Chicago Bulls. 

Booth spent 10 seasons as a center in the NBA. He has worked as an assistant GM under Nuggets head of basketball operations Tim Connelly since 2017. Prior to that, Booth spent four years as director of pro personnel with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As Singer noted, it wouldn't be a surprise if Booth also eventually lands a job running his own team, much like Karnisovas has done.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hickory rides high again, as "Hoosiers" voted best sports movie

Classic loosely based on Indiana high school one of three basketball movies to finish in AP top 25.

Sam Amico

by

Sam Amico

Silver's tone takes somber turn in discussing chances of resuming NBA season

Commissioner says nothing has been decided, and league isn't close to picking a centralized location even if it were.

Sam Amico

Bulls interview Finley for vacant general manager post

Mavericks executive and former NBA shooting guard one of four reported candidates.

Sam Amico

Silver: Still unclear when NBA will be in position to decide on season

Commissioner stresses that league remains very much on hold following meeting with Board of Governors.

Sam Amico

Seattle Notes: Relocation dreams, mock expansion draft, Garnett

Questions and hopes remain about the possibility of pro basketball returning to Seattle.

Sam Amico

Bulls president Reinsdorf remains in Boylen's corner

Chicago coach has a supporter in team president, but will that be enough to save job?

Sam Amico

First episode of Jordan documentary features hope, and hostility

"The Last Dance" to tip off Sunday on ESPN, gives glimpse in to both young and veteran Michael Jordan.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers' Love Praises First-Responders In Video Message To Ohio

Cleveland power forward says "we will get through this," reminds people of the importance of adhering to guidelines.

Sam Amico

Detroit Notes: Offseason, LaMelo, Bad Boys, Ranking The Best

Multiple key decisions await Pistons, particularly when it comes to free agency, when business finally resumes.

Sam Amico

Redraft Says Cavs' Garland Worthy Of No. 5; Moves Porter Jr. Up In Order

Cleveland rookie guards selected fifth and 11th, respectively, as ESPN picks lottery all over again.

Sam Amico