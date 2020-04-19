Nuggets to hire Booth as next general manager

It appears the Denver Nuggets are about to officially hire Calvin Booth as their next general manager, as was first suggested and later confirmed by Michael Singer of The Denver Post.

Booth will replace Arturas Karnisovas, now executive VP of the Chicago Bulls.

Booth spent 10 seasons as a center in the NBA. He has worked as an assistant GM under Nuggets head of basketball operations Tim Connelly since 2017. Prior to that, Booth spent four years as director of pro personnel with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As Singer noted, it wouldn't be a surprise if Booth also eventually lands a job running his own team, much like Karnisovas has done.

