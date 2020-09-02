Dribbles: Nuggets oust Jazz by the hairs on their chinny chin chin

Random dribbles following the Denver Nuggets' 80-78 Game 7 thriller of a win over the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference playoffs on the Disney campus Tuesday.

1. Wow. Game 7s don't get any better than that. Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. fired a 3-pointer right before the final buzzer. It looked to go about halfway down. It spun out. Nuggets win. By a whisker.

2. And that final score cannot be ignored. Denver 80, Utah 78. This was a defensive struggle between two offensively minded teams. But you know what they say about Game 7s. You never know what you're going to get.

3. So many crazy things happened at the end it's hard to know where to begin. The winning basket was scored by Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic, who planted his pivot foot in the lane against the defense of Jazz center Rudy Gobert. Then Jokic did something that resembled a spin move. Then he pump-faked. Then he spun again.

4. Then Jokic threw something at the basket that sort of looked like a shot, and sort of looked like a prayer. It sort of swished. Even Jokic himself seemed surprised.

5. Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell drove the lane to try to tie it, but had the ball slapped away from behind. Nuggets guard Jamal Murray came up with it. At that point, the Nuggets could have (and should have) run down the clock, forcing the Jazz to foul. But Murray pushed it for a 3-on-1 break. He dished it to Torrey Craig, who only needed to finish with a layup.

6. Craig missed.

7. That set up Conley's last-gasp effort to win the game ... and the series. Murray, Craig and the Nuggets were extremely fortunate that particular ball clearly had a mind of its own.

8. Jokic was brilliant with 30 points and 14 rebounds against Gobert, who is all arms, legs and athleticism. It's a good thing Jokic had it going, because Murray was off. Murray finished with 17 points, but was just 7-of-21 shooting. (Though he did hit a biggie near the end.)

9. Jokic to ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth on Murray: "I'm his partner. I needed to help him."

10. Mitchell was very good, scoring 22 and playing to absolute exhaustion. He fell to the floor after Conley's shot fell out. Gobert was also outstanding with 19 points and 18 boards.

11. For the Jazz, this loss has to hurt. But they truly are one really good player away. Can they get that guy? It won't be easy. They may have to come up with package centered on Jordan Clarkson and hope for the best. It will be up to GM Dennis Lindsey to get it figured out. But they are right there. They undoubtedly have the right coach in Quin Snyder.

12. The Nuggets overcame a 3-1 series deficit, and they did it without the high-altitude home arena that usually plays such a big role. Now they get Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers. Nobody expects Denver to win.

13. Jokic on being the underdog: "Just keep playing. We have nothing to lose."

14. And who knows? After a last-second miss by the opposition ... a miss that probably should've been a make ... well, maybe the Nuggets are a team of destiny. The key may be getting it to another Game 7, because this one sure (barely) worked out OK.