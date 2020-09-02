SI.com
Nuggets-Jazz Game 7 provides ratings boost NBA needed

Sam Amico

It hasn't been a great season for the NBA in terms of television ratings, but maybe that is changing as the playoffs roll along.

According to ESPN, Tuesday's epic Game 7 between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz on ABC brought in 3.385 million viewers -- making it the most-watched program on TV on Tuesday in every key adult and male demographic.

The game was good to the last shot, with the outcome not being decided until Jazz guard Mike Conley's 3-pointer almost went down ... then popped out ... giving the Nuggets an 80-78 victory and a trip the second round. (See Dribbles on the game right here.)

Overall, ratings for the playoffs have been down about 20 percent from last season, according to data collected from Real GM and ShowBuzz Daily. But Game 7s tend to draw the biggest audiences, and this one likely even exceeded the league's expectations.

After all, playoff games in August and September are a first for the NBA -- and television viewership is generally down in the 14-16 percent range in August, regardless of programming.

NBA games on TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV were also held at unusual times (i.e., the afternoon) during the "seeding" portion of the schedule.

And perhaps most telling when it comes to ratings is that NBA playoff games have accounted for the 20 most-viewed sports programs among men ages 18-48 -- and 17 most-viewed sports programs of all adults in that same age range, per Nielsen.

