Nuggets center Jokic after forcing another Game 7: 'We're having fun'

A wild second-half comeback saved the season, and for the second straight playoff series, the Denver Nuggets are headed for a Game 7.

Also for the second straight series, the Nuggets overcame a 3-1 series deficit. They did it in the first round against the Utah Jazz, and then again Sunday, courtesy of a 111-98 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

"Maybe it sounds funny, but we don’t care, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic told reporters. "We were having fun.”

Jokic finished with 34 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists as the Nuggets rallied from 19 points down.

"My favorite part about Nikola Jokic — he doesn’t get really excited too often," said Nuggets coach Michael Malone. "When I see Nikola emotional and yelling and screaming and pounding his chest, I know we’re in a good place.”

Game 7 is Tuesday night.

Malone said the Nuggets are about where they figured they would be -- after setting their sights on a championship way back in training camp.

“It’s an inner-belief, an inner-confidence.” Malone said. “We’ve never lost sight of that.”