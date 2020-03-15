AllCavs
Dayton Standout Toppin To Declare For NBA Draft

Sam Amico

Dayton sophomore forward Obi Toppin intends to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft, according to Adam Zagoria of Forbes.com.

With the NBA and sports at a halt because of the novel coronavirus, it's hard to know when the draft may be this year. Right now, it is scheduled for June 20.

Toppin is 6-foot-9 and averaged 20.0 points and 7.4 rebounds this season, leading the Flyers to a 29-2 record and third-place finish in the AP poll.

He is expected to be drafted within the top 10 picks, perhaps even top three. Basically, the cancellation of the NCAA tournament didn't seem to hurt Toppin's rising stock.

"He will turn pro," a source told Zagoria. "I know many scouts are high on him."

The NBA has not yet decided how it will determine the order of the draft or draft lottery.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

