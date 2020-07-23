AllCavs
Akron St. V-St. M standout Branham chooses Ohio State

Sam Amico

Ohio State basketball coach Chris Holtmann is winning some serious recruiting battles, and Malaki Branham is the latest example.

Branham, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, became the third top-100 prospect to commit to the Buckeyes this summer.

And yes, Branham is another kid from Akron who attends the high school that produced LeBron James.

"I chose them because they didn't recruit me like an in-state kid," Branham told Jeff Brozello of ESPN. "They were slightly annoying, in a good way. They never stopped calling and never got too comfortable. 

"They've shown me how I can flourish in their system with my versatility at the guard position. They also believe in my abilities at the highest level."

Branham was ranked in the top 100 in ESPN's 2021 class, joining Garfield Heights, Ohio, native and guard Meechie Johnson (6-2, No. 45) and Convoy, Ohio, power forward Kalen Etzler (No. 97).

As noted by Borzello, that class will also include guard Jimmy Sotos, a transfer from Bucknell who's expected to sit out next season.

The Buckeyes finished 21-10 overall and 11-9 in the Big Ten.

