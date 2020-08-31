SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Former Heat, Cavs forward White signs deal in Russia

Sam Amico

Free agent power forward Okaro White has signed a contract with Russian club BC UNICS.

White, 28, is 6-foot-8 and has spent time in the NBA with the Heat and Cavaliers, as well as in the G League with the Capital City Go Go and Long Island Nets.

He compiled averages of 13.3 points and 8.0 rebounds in 2018-19 with Capital City.

White went undrafted out of Florida State in 2014.

He was signed by the Cavs in March 2018 and was a member of the team that advanced to the Finals, before being swept by the Warriors. He did not appear in any games.

White went to training camp with the Spurs in October 2018 but was waived before the season.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA continues ratings struggles in first weekend of playoffs

Television viewing down across the board in August, but league struggled for eyeballs prior to hiatus.

Sam Amico

by

saynt

First week of NBA playoff ratings down 20 percent from last season

League following trend of less television viewership in August for all of broadcast networks.

Sam Amico

by

Mamesguy

LeBron reportedly storms out of 'dysfunctional' players meeting as tensions rise

Union to meet again to determine whether or not to carry on with playoffs and resume season in Orlando.

Sam Amico

by

dbromon

Lakers, Clippers vote to boycott remainder of NBA season

Players continue to determine fate of playoffs on Disney campus following boycotts.

Sam Amico

by

docephraimbates21

Green Machine: Celtics stay cohesive in Game 1 romp of Raptors

Boston's postseason roll keeps moving forward in blowout victory over defending champions.

Brady Amico

Obama encouraged James, Paul and others to resume playoffs

Lakers star decided to reach out to former president following players meeting that had some intense moments.

Sam Amico

by

IWILLMISSUNBA

Dribbles: LeBron, Lakers dance their way to another achievement

LA wins four straight to get past Portland, advance to the second round for the first time in eight years.

Sam Amico

Porzingis practices, hopes for Mavericks miracle and return

Dallas big man could end up having surgery, or playing again, if teammates find a way to get past Clippers.

Sam Amico

Nets seeking input from Kyrie, Durant, others in coaching search

Brooklyn reportedly to ask stars, key veterans for their opinion on who should be the next person on sideline.

Sam Amico

Raptors' Lowry upgraded to probable for Game 1 vs. Celtics

Toronto guard likely to be a go for defending champions in first game of Eastern Conference semifinals.

Sam Amico