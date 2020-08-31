Former Heat, Cavs forward White signs deal in Russia

Free agent power forward Okaro White has signed a contract with Russian club BC UNICS.

White, 28, is 6-foot-8 and has spent time in the NBA with the Heat and Cavaliers, as well as in the G League with the Capital City Go Go and Long Island Nets.

He compiled averages of 13.3 points and 8.0 rebounds in 2018-19 with Capital City.

White went undrafted out of Florida State in 2014.

He was signed by the Cavs in March 2018 and was a member of the team that advanced to the Finals, before being swept by the Warriors. He did not appear in any games.

White went to training camp with the Spurs in October 2018 but was waived before the season.