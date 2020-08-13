Thunder victory assures 76ers will receive 2020 draft pick

Sometimes, winning comes at a cost, and for the Oklahoma City Thunder that cost comes in the form of a first-round draft pick.

As relayed by Royce Young of ESPN, Mike Muscala's late 3-pointer delivered more than just a good feeling in the Thunder's win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday. It also handed over the Thunder's 2020 first-rounder to the Philadelphia 76ers.

(Along with that, it secured a first-round playoff matchup against old friend Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets, but that's a story for another day.)

Back to the pick.

The Thunder (44-27) are tied with the Rockets for the fourth-best record in the Western Conference -- meaning the Thunder's pick will finish in the No. 21-24 range. But it was only top-20 protected, and even if the Thunder lose their final seeding game Friday, they can't go that low.

This is particularly good news for the 76ers, who had previously traded their own 2020 first-rounder to the Clippers. (The Clippers later sent it to the Brooklyn Nets.)

So now, the 76ers get a pick this year. Had the Thunder lost their final two games and the pick wound up in the top 20, the 76ers would have instead received the Thunder's 2022 and 2023 second-rounders.

But hey, winning has somewhat surprisingly been the name of the game for Chris Paul, coach Billy Donovan and the rest of the Thunder this season.

If losing a later first-rounder is a product of that, hey, so be it.