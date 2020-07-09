AllCavs
Casspi, Dorsey among free agents to sign with Maccabi Tel Aviv

Sam Amico

NBA free agents Omri Casspi, Tyler Dorsey, Othello Hunter and Scottie Wilbekin are among the eight players who are signed with Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv for next season, the team announced (via Josh Halickman of the Sports Rabbi).

Casspi, 32, is a 6-foot-9 forward who spent most of best seasons with thew Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers while in the NBA. He has also played for the Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timerwolves. He carries NBA career averages of 7.9 points and 4.0 rebounds.

Dorsey, 24, is a 6-5 shooting guard who has spent time with the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies.

Hunter, 34, is a 6-8 forward who finished his college career at Ohio State in 2008 and played one season with the Atlanta Hawks. He has played professionally overseas for more than a decade.

And Wilbekin, 27, is a 6-2 guard who went undrafted out of Florida in 2014. He has appeared on multiple NBA summer league teams and in training camps, but has yet to appear in an NBA game.

Maccabi Tel Aviv also announced the signings of coach Ioannis Sfairopoulos, and players Sandy Cohen, Yovel Zoosman, Elijah Bryant and Dori Sahar, as relayed by Halickman.

