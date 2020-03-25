USC Big Man Okongwu Declares For 2020 NBA Draft

AllCavs
Sam Amico

USC freshman and potential lottery pick Onyeka Okongwu has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, he told Evan Daniels of 247 Sports.

“I honestly have a lot of confidence in myself and I think I established my name this freshman year and I’ve shown that I can play with anyone,” Okongwu told Daniels. “It gives me more confidence in this decision because I feel like I can develop my game on the next level and really be successful."

Okongwu is a 6-foot-9 power forward/center who averaged 16.2 points and 8.6 with the Trojans. Perhaps his biggest strength is protecting the basket, as he also compiled 2.7 blocked shots per game.

He is currently ranked the sixth-best draft prospect by ESPN.

As Daniels noted, Okongwu is a native of Chino, Calif., and spent a season playing high school ball with fellow projected lottery pick LaMelo Ball.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

