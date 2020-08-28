Magic's Gordon leaves Disney campus with hamstring injury

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon has left the Orlando bubble, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, citing a hamstring injury and "the events of the past few days."

The Magic currently trail their best-of-seven series against the Milwaukee Bucks, 3-1. Game 4 was initially scheduled for Wednesday, but the Bucks boycotted and the Magic and four other teams eventually followed suit.

The Bucks reportedly merely wanted to forfeit the game to bring awareness to social justice and racial issues, but instead started a movement and had the players discussing whether to continue the playoffs.

A makeup date for the game has not been set, though the league released a statement saying it hopes games can be made up either Friday or Saturday.

Gordon suffered the injury at the beginning if the month. He missed the Magic's final four seeding games and has yet to appear in the playoffs. He averaged 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds in 62 appearances.