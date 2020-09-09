Magic will simulcast TV broadcasts after axing radio team

The Orlando Magic intend to simulcast broadcasts of their television games on the radio after parting ways with their entire radio team, team CEO Alex Martins told Josh Robbins of The Athletic.

"Magic going with their TV broadcast on radio next year is embarrassing to the NBA," opined Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

The Magic cut ties with three longtime radio announcers last week -- play-by-play man Dennis Neumann, color analyst Richie Adubato and Spanish broadcaster Joey Colón. As Robbins noted, all three had expiring contracts.

“Our business, as well as many others like us, continue to be impacted by the pandemic,” Martins said in a statement to Robbins. “We have had to make some very hard business decisions in these unprecedented times, and we made the difficult decision to reorganize our efforts in regard to radio.

"Moving forward we will simulcast our radio and television game broadcasts. To those impacted, we’ve provided fair severance, outplacement services and health and wellness options."

Neumann had been with the team for 29 seasons, Adubato for 15. Adubato once served as the Magic's interim coach, and also had stints with the Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks.

Colón served as the team's Spanish play-by-play man for 22 seasons.

The Magic's cutting of the radio broadcast team follows mid-July layoffs of 31 full-time employees and eliminating of 16 open jobs, Robbins reported.