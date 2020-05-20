AllCavs
Orlando 'clear frontrunner' as host city should NBA resume

Sam Amico

Walt Disney World in Orlando has emerged as a "clear frontrunner" to host the resumption of the NBA season should one take place, according to Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

"Orlando has gained significant seriousness among other cites such as Las Vegas," Charania reported.

This is actually one of many reports citing Orlando as the leader as a centralized location should play resume.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the same earlier in the week, as did Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

The idea that the season will resume is gaining steam as players around the league have begun to return to practice facilities for voluntary workouts.

One league source told Sports Illustrated that he believes all 30 teams will have reopened their practice facilities by late next week, if not sooner.

Along with Orlando and Las Vegas, Houston and Toronto have been floated as other potential locations. But it seems that Orlando has the early edge.

"Disney has an abundance of hotel rooms on their 39 square-mile property near Orlando, Florida," Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports wrote. "Two hotels would work particularly well for this type of venture: Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort. While neither are necessarily the high-end hotels that NBA players are used to staying in, they come with a key perk: Both are located just down the road from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex."

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

