NBA owners willing to wait until 'last possible minute' to decide on season

NBA owners left a conference call with commissioner Adam Silver feeling positive about potentially resuming the 2019-20 season, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski said during an appearance on Get Up.

"The message that the owners were sharing on the call was there's a sense they can keep moving toward a return to play, sometime beginning in the next month," Wojnarowski said.

"They are generally agreed on the idea of, let's wait until the last possible minute that we can, until we have all the information."

Along with the owners feeling optimistic, a phone call involving stars such as LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard revealed that the game's biggest stars also want to return to play, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

“Everybody in the league, we want to finish this year,” Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. said Tuesday. “One, obviously because we love the game, but at the same time there’s a serious chance of us missing out on, what, 20-plus percent of our contracts, which is pretty significant for a lot of guys."

According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Silver is hoping to make a final decision on whether to resume the season within the next two-to-four weeks.

Still, many questions remain, as Wojnarowski pointed out.

"How does this virus continue to show itself as the country opens back up? Where is testing available? Those are going to be questions for the league to answer," Wojnarowski said. "But I think there's confidence among the owners, the commissioner and many in the players' association that in an isolated environment, the league can minimize risk.

"There's going to be risk, whether the season can start in the next month, or whether the season starts back up in December. I think they've all come to that realization and are starting to move toward a return to play this season."

The regular calls between Silver, the players and team owners are likely to continue each week, if not daily, until a decision on the season is reached.

"I don't think anybody really knows how it's gonna affect the league if we have to scratch your season," Nance said. "In terms of free agency money, in terms of TV money, in terms of next year's season starting ... I think there's a whole lot that comes into play.

"But for me, the No. 1 reason I want to get back is just loving the game. This is the longest I played a game of basketball in my entire life."

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.