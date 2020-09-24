Pacers interview Raptors assistant Bjorkgren for coaching vacancy

The Indiana Pacers have interviewed Toronto Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren for their coaching vacancy, according to Frank Isola of The Athletic.

Bjorkgren, 45, has been an assistant under Nick Nurse with the Raptors for two seasons. Before that he served as an assistant with the Phoenix Suns and the head coach of the Iowa Energy and Bakersfield Jam.

From 2004-07, Bjorkgren started his career with Cactus Shadows High School in Cave Creek, Ariz.

The Pacers are looking to replaced Nate McMillan, fired earlier this month after four seasons. Team president Kevin Pritchard's list is said to run about a dozen deep.

Other reported candidates include former Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni, former NBA guard Chauncey Billups, current San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon and current Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown.