The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers have discussed a trade centered on Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

Bucks GM Jon Horst is trying to reshape the roster as back-to-back NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo enters the final year of his contract. The Bucks are expected to offer Antetokounmpo a supermax extension, but he may wait to decide on after seeing how the 2020-21 season plays out.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING