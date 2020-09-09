Spurs assistant Hammon among candidates for Pacers coaching opening

San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon will be among more than a dozen candidates for the Indiana Pacers' coaching vacancy, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Hammon, 43, has interviewed for other coaching positions over the past several years, and would become the first female head coach in NBA history. She has been an assistant with Gregg Popovich and the Spurs since 2014.

The Pacers are looking to replace Nate McMillan, let go in August after four years and four first-round playoff exits.

Multiple sources have suggested their top priority may be Mike D'Antoni, whose contract with the Houston Rockets expires at the end of the season.

According to Wojnarowski, along with Hammon, the Pacers intend to interview former Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger, Brooklyn Nets assistant Jacque Vaughn and Portland Trail Blazers assistant Nate Tibbetts.

Other assistants the Pacers are hoping to interview, per Wojnarowski: The Spurs' Will Hardy, Miami Heat's Dan Craig and Chris Quinn, Dallas Mavericks' Jamahl Mosley and Stephen Silas, Milwaukee Bucks' Darvin Ham and Charles Lee, Orlando Magic's Pat Delany, Minnesota Timberwolves' David Vanterpool and Philadelphia 76ers' Ime Udoka.

All interviews will be conducted virtually, Wojnarowski added.

"We've seen some of the hirings over the last few years, and they're coming from all over the board," Pacers president Kevin Pritchard said. "The way I've set up this process is, we want to start with a big pool then get down smaller and smaller. I don't want to rule that out. If there's an existing coach who has experience, who knows how to build a program, but maybe has a little mark or has something he needs to improve on.

"... I believe this, that the head coach is critically important, but nowadays, that second, third and fourth coach almost are more important. So how they build out their structure and their coaching staff is critical."