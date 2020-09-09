SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Spurs assistant Hammon among candidates for Pacers coaching opening

Sam Amico

San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon will be among more than a dozen candidates for the Indiana Pacers' coaching vacancy, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Hammon, 43, has interviewed for other coaching positions over the past several years, and would become the first female head coach in NBA history. She has been an assistant with Gregg Popovich and the Spurs since 2014.

The Pacers are looking to replace Nate McMillan, let go in August after four years and four first-round playoff exits.

Multiple sources have suggested their top priority may be Mike D'Antoni, whose contract with the Houston Rockets expires at the end of the season.

According to Wojnarowski, along with Hammon, the Pacers intend to interview former Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger, Brooklyn Nets assistant Jacque Vaughn and Portland Trail Blazers assistant Nate Tibbetts.

Other assistants the Pacers are hoping to interview, per Wojnarowski: The Spurs' Will Hardy, Miami Heat's Dan Craig and Chris Quinn, Dallas Mavericks' Jamahl Mosley and Stephen Silas, Milwaukee Bucks' Darvin Ham and Charles Lee, Orlando Magic's Pat Delany, Minnesota Timberwolves' David Vanterpool and Philadelphia 76ers' Ime Udoka.

All interviews will be conducted virtually, Wojnarowski added.

"We've seen some of the hirings over the last few years, and they're coming from all over the board," Pacers president Kevin Pritchard said. "The way I've set up this process is, we want to start with a big pool then get down smaller and smaller. I don't want to rule that out. If there's an existing coach who has experience, who knows how to build a program, but maybe has a little mark or has something he needs to improve on.

"... I believe this, that the head coach is critically important, but nowadays, that second, third and fourth coach almost are more important. So how they build out their structure and their coaching staff is critical."

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA first-round ratings drop 27 percent, 40 percent since 2017-18

Viewership continues to be a struggle for league, dropping even further than pre-hiatus decline.

Sam Amico

by

StrikeOut

Magic will simulcast TV broadcasts after axing radio team

Orlando will not renew contracts of popular broadcasters Dennis Neumann, Richie Adubato or Joey Colón.

Sam Amico

TNT's Harlan leaving Disney campus to call NFL games

Popular play-by-play man will be handling his football duties for CBS, as Brian Anderson to call conference finals.

Sam Amico

NBA execs seem to believe salary cap could remain same for next two years

League may not budge much from current figure of $109.1 million in order to assist teams, free agents.

Sam Amico

Bucks expected to explore trade for Thunder point guard Paul

Milwaukee may be looking to shake things up after another playoff exit, rival teams tell the New York Times.

Sam Amico

Community Dribbles: So, where do the Bucks go from here?

Despite compiling NBA's best regular season record for second straight year, Milwaukee bounced yet again.

Sam Amico

Despite inspiring run from Thunder, Donovan out as coach

Oklahoma City, Billy Donovan can't reach agreement on contract extension following surprising year to remember.

Sam Amico

NBA announces All-Defensive teams

League reveals it’s top 10 defenders, with Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way.

Sam Amico

Nets free agent Chandler finalizing deal with Chinese club

Veteran forward appeared in 35 games with Brooklyn this past season, apparently set to return to former team.

Sam Amico

Langdon, Booth among those Kings seek to interview for GM role

A pair of Cleveland Cavaliers former assistant general managers said to be on radar of Sacramento.

Sam Amico