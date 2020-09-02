Pacers' Pritchard: Winning more will be the key to keeping Oladipo

It's much too early to know what the future holds for Victor Oladipo, but Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard indicated that no matter happens, communication with the star guard won't be lacking.

"Victor and I have a good dialogue," Pritchard told reporters.

Oladipo is eligible to become a free agent at the end of next season, whenever that time may come.

He came to Indiana (along All-Star power forward Domantas Sabonis) in the Paul George trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder in July 2017. Despite suffering a major knee injury in 2018-19, Oladipo remains the face of the franchise and its greatest reason for hope.

He wasn't the same in the NBA season restart, and even considered not playing beforehand. But Oladipo gutted it out, anyway. The Pacers were swept by the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs.

"I want to have a great relationship with him," Pritchard said of Oladipo. "I do believe he made a huge sacrifice coming back and playing. We don't feel any rush to make any quick decision on Victor. We have him for another year. It will be up to him. He will have the choice. It's his first time to have an autonomous choice. He can go and do whatever he wants."

Pritchard's most-pressing order of business is hiring a coach to replace Nate McMillan, let go after four seasons and four straight first-round exits.

While Pritchard had high praise for McMillan, he said the team will check all the boxes in its coaching search, and even look "outside the box."

Meanwhile, Oladipo said following the playoff exit that his mind isn't close to his potential free agency.

"I'm not really worried about that right now," he said. "I'm just focused on making sure I get my knee right, get fully strong, get my health where it needs to be. I'll worry about all that when the time comes."

Pritchard seems to feel strongly that winning will keep Oladipo right where he is, in Indiana.

"I'm hopeful that we can create an environment that he feels good about, that he feels like he can win," Pritchard said. "He's been pretty consistent in saying the most important for him is that he can win. I believe we can have a team that can do some good things in the playoffs."