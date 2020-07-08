AllCavs
Free agent big man Gasol nearing one-year deal in Spain

Sam Amico

Free agent forward/center Pau Gasol is closing in on a one-year contract agreement with Spanish club Barcelona, according to Nikos Varlas of Eurohoops.net.

Gasol, 40, is 7-foot-0 and a native of Barcelona. He played with the club from 1998-2001, before being selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 3 overall pick. He was quickly traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, the team with which he spent seven seasons.

"If a deal happens, Pau would return to his roots as he was born in Barcelona and that’s where he made the first basketball steps," Varlas wrote. "He started off in Barca’s junior selection and played for three years in the pros before moving on to a successful two-decade-long NBA career."

The six-time All-Star was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2002 and won championships as a member of the Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers (2009, '10). He also spent time with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.

Gasol appeared in three games with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019, before being sidelined with a left ankle injury that required surgery. Gasol then signed with the Portland Trail Blazers last July. He was waived in November.

Gasol carries career averages of 17.0 points on 51 percent shooting and 9.2 rebounds. He has won 11 medals as a member of Spain's national team in international competitions.

Portland's Damian Lillard will wear message "How Many More?" on back of jersey in Orlando

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has continued to build a stellar NBA career this season.

Cameron Fields

Nets reportedly eyeing free agent forward Johnson

Well-traveled veteran said to be "prime target" as season scheduled to resume in Orlando at end of month.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Harrison officially signs in Greece

Former Kentucky standout has played in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks.

Sam Amico

Former No. 2 pick Williams agrees to contract with Spanish club

Free agent forward finds new hoops home after being heavily recruited by multiple international teams.

Sam Amico

Knicks to interview Bulls lead assistant Fleming

Another name added to exhaustive coaching search, as New York reportedly aims to make decision by end of month.

Sam Amico

Nets considering veteran forward Thomas as substitute player

Brooklyn seeking help as it gears up for NBA's return at Walt Disney World in Orlando at end of month.

Sam Amico

Former G League MVP Brown drawing strong interest in Turkey

Free agent guard spent last season in Serbia, is said to be looking for NBA return.

Sam Amico

Cavs will need some luck for sure, but need to get offseason right

Cleveland GM Koby Altman has draft, free agency and trades to try to fix roster that continues to go nowhere ... yet.

Sam Amico

Nuggets promote ex-NBA center Booth to general manager role

Denver makes it official with announcement from president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.

Sam Amico

Sixers' Embiid says he doubts everyone will follow rules in NBA 'bubble'

Philadelphia center expresses concerns about league's restart in Orlando at end of month.

Sam Amico