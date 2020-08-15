SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Pelicans fire coach Gentry; Lue said to be candidate

Sam Amico

The New Orleans Pelicans have fired coach Alvin Gentry, the team announced Saturday.

The Pelicans’ disappointing performance in Orlando was among the reasons why from the dismissal, ESPN reported, citing sources.

Per ESPN, potential candidates includes Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue, Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd, and former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson.

Lue and Pelicans executive VP David Griffin won a title together with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

SI.com will have more details on this story as it develops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ratings surrounding NBA-related programming continue to nosedive

Sports shows that feature pro basketball as major part of program have yet to be boosted by league's return.

Sam Amico

by

awatson2

Kings part ways with GM Divac; Dumars named interim VP

Sacramento releases statement on front office changes, saying Vlade Divac "stepped down."

Sam Amico

by

cromiz

Warriors favoring Edwards should they land first overall pick

Golden State reportedly likes upside of talented shooting guard out of Georgia.

Sam Amico

by

cromiz

Bulls fire Boylen; Atkinson, Udoka said to be among candidates for job

Chicago executive VP of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas says "fresh approach" needed.

Sam Amico

by

sports24

Marks: Re-signing Harris is Nets' top priority this offseason

Brooklyn GM says organization intends to try to bring back sharpshooting veteran swingman.

Sam Amico

Popovich pleased with Spurs despite consecutive playoff streak ending at 22

San Antonio coach liked team's fight as season came to conclusion in Orlando bubble.

Sam Amico

NBA, union in 'serious talks' on practices for eight left out of Orlando

Another discussion of potential bubble program reportedly taking place among league's decision-makers.

Sam Amico

Free agent center Bogut all for a Travis vs. Cuban debate

OutKick founder invites Mavericks owner to come on show and discuss "NBA ratings and China."

Sam Amico

Babcock: Cavaliers could go a number of different ways in draft

Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball both guards, but prospects with upside who Cavs are likely to consider.

Sam Amico

by

Sam Amico

Complete NBA first-round playoff and broadcast schedule revealed

Chase for a championship begins Monday afternoon on Disney campus, to run all the way through October.

Sam Amico

by

Al Espo