Pelicans fire coach Gentry; Lue said to be candidate

The New Orleans Pelicans have fired coach Alvin Gentry, the team announced Saturday.

The Pelicans’ disappointing performance in Orlando was among the reasons why from the dismissal, ESPN reported, citing sources.

Per ESPN, potential candidates includes Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue, Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd, and former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson.

Lue and Pelicans executive VP David Griffin won a title together with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

