Pelicans add Thornwell as substitute player

Free agent guard Sindarius Thornwell has signed with the New Orleans Pelicans as a replacement player in Orlando, the team announced in a news release.

It’s not clear who Thornwell will be replacing, though it’s been reported that forward Darius Miller won’t be with the Pelicans when the season resumes at the end of the month.

But Miller is rehabbing an Achilles injury and substitute players can only be added if someone on the roster opts out or tests positive for the coronavirus.

Thornwell, 25, is 6-foot-5 and was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks (No. 48 overall) in 2017, but was immediately traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

He spent two seasons in LA, compiling averages of 2.5 points and 1.8 rebounds. Thornwell then latched on with the Cleveland Cavaliers before the start of this past season, but was waived after three preseason appearances.

He spent most of 2019-20 with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League.

The Pelicans (28-36) are three games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff seed in the Western Conference.