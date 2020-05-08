AllCavs
Report: People entering NBA facilities must have temperature below 99.1

Sam Amico

The NBA has informed teams that a player or staff member whose temperature is 99.1 degrees or higher will not be permitted to enter the practice facility for the time being, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

Some teams are beginning to reopen their facilities for voluntary individual workouts, with strict guidelines in place. The Cleveland Cavaliers were the first to announce they would be opening their facility. The Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers will join them Friday.

Everyone entering the facility will need to have their temperature checked and wear a mask. Only four players are allowed to practice at a time, and each must be at a separate basket.

Head coaches and lead assistants are not permitted to attend the workouts, Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said.

The NBA suspended the season March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. There is no firm date on a return.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat are among the teams that intend to reopen their facilities within the next week or two.

