Former first-round pick Jones III headed back to Turkey

Free agent forward Perry Jones III has re-signed with EuroCub club Bursaspor of Turkey, according to Nicola Lupo of Sportando.

Jones is 6-foot-11 and and plays both forward positions. He was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2012 draft.

He played for the Thunder from 2012-15, compiling NBA averages of 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds as a backup to then-OKC star Kevin Durant.

Jones, 28, has also played in the G League and served a stint with Russian club Khimki in 2016. He signed a one-year contract with Bursaspor last August.

Jones is a former McDonald's All-American who spent two years at Baylor before declaring for the draft.