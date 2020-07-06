AllCavs
Former first-round pick Jones III headed back to Turkey

Sam Amico

Free agent forward Perry Jones III has re-signed with EuroCub club Bursaspor of Turkey, according to Nicola Lupo of Sportando.

Jones is 6-foot-11 and and plays both forward positions. He was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2012 draft.

He played for the Thunder from 2012-15, compiling NBA averages of 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds as a backup to then-OKC star Kevin Durant.

Jones, 28, has also played in the G League and served a stint with Russian club Khimki in 2016. He signed a one-year contract with Bursaspor last August.

Jones is a former McDonald's All-American who spent two years at Baylor before declaring for the draft.

Nets GM addresses Popovich rumors: 'Pop has a job'

Sean Marks shoots down talk of Brooklyn making large offer to longtime San Antonio coach.

Sam Amico

Fredette returns to free agency after splitting with Greek club

Former BYU and G League scoring sensation looking for new basketball home.

Sam Amico

Free agent big man Poythress commits to Russian club

Former Kentucky forward/center has spent time with Indiana Pacers and a couple other NBA teams.

Sam Amico

Free agent point guard Jenkins signs with Olympiacos

Greek power announces deal with veteran, formerly of Golden State and Philadelphia.

Sam Amico

Pacers remain scary playoff opponent, analyst insists

Indiana may be missing star guard Victor Oladipo, but shouldn't be slept on when play resumes.

Sam Amico

Jamal Crawford shows he's still his shifty self in workout with son

Jamal Crawford last played for the Phoenix Suns in his NBA career.

Cameron Fields

Pacers star Oladipo opting out of NBA return in Orlando

Indiana will be vying for playoff positioning minus their leader, as season set to resume at end of July.

Sam Amico

Lakers get their man in Smith, but will he make a difference?

Veteran shooting guard has up-and-down basketball past, but mostly down in final days with Cavaliers.

Sam Amico

Greek power has former Bucks guard Wolters on radar

NBA free agent again drawing overseas interest after spending this past season in Israel.

Sam Amico

Why Blazers' McCollum must channel his play from 2019 West semis in Orlando

CJ McCollum had arguably the best stretch of his career during the 2019 Western conference semifinals.

Cameron Fields