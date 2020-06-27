Ex-Iowa swingman Jok signs with Spanish club

Former University of Iowa guard/forward Peter Jok has signed with UCAM Murcia of Spain, as relayed by Nicola Lupa of Sportando.

Jok is 6-foot-6 and went undrafted in 2017 after four years with the Hawkeyes. The Sudan native then spent two seasons with the Northern Arizona Suns of the G League after signing a non-guaranteed deal with Phoenix.

He signed with French club Cholet Basket last July, averaging 10.2 points and 3.1 rebounds on the season.