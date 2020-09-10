Lakers assistant Handy among candidates for Nash's Nets staff

Los Angeles Lakers assistant Phil Handy is among the candidates being pursued to join new coach Steve Nash's staff with the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Handy, 49, joined Lakers coach Frank Vogel prior to the start of the season. Before that, Handy was an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors for a year, and was on Tyronn Lue's staff when the Cleveland Cavaliers won the championship in 2016. Overall, Handy served as a Cavs assistant from 2013-18. Between Cleveland and Toronto, he has been on the bench for five consecutive trips to the Finals.

Handy is viewed as a player favorite and said to be close to current Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, the two developing a bond during their time together in Cleveland.

Nash, a two-time NBA MVP, is entering his first season as a head coach at any level. He presumably will have a healthy Irving and Kevin Durant in time for next season.

“It’s a unique opportunity. It’s an incredible roster, it’s an incredible family here at the Nets,” Nash told reporters via Zoom. “They’re obviously at an incredible point in the history of this organization, so the timing is fantastic, the opportunity is fantastic."