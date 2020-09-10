SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Lakers assistant Handy among candidates for Nash's Nets staff

Sam Amico

Los Angeles Lakers assistant Phil Handy is among the candidates being pursued to join new coach Steve Nash's staff with the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Handy, 49, joined Lakers coach Frank Vogel prior to the start of the season. Before that, Handy was an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors for a year, and was on Tyronn Lue's staff when the Cleveland Cavaliers won the championship in 2016. Overall, Handy served as a Cavs assistant from 2013-18. Between Cleveland and Toronto, he has been on the bench for five consecutive trips to the Finals.

Handy is viewed as a player favorite and said to be close to current Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, the two developing a bond during their time together in Cleveland.

Nash, a two-time NBA MVP, is entering his first season as a head coach at any level. He presumably will have a healthy Irving and Kevin Durant in time for next season.

“It’s a unique opportunity. It’s an incredible roster, it’s an incredible family here at the Nets,” Nash told reporters via Zoom. “They’re obviously at an incredible point in the history of this organization, so the timing is fantastic, the opportunity is fantastic."

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cavaliers Notes: Thompson, free agent targets, 2020 draft

Cleveland may or may not be in line to re-sign respected center in free agency, whenever that finally arrives.

Sam Amico

NBA informs owners next season will tip off no sooner than Christmas Day

League could push date back even further after moving annual draft and most likely, the start of free agency.

Sam Amico

NBA investigation of Rockets' House, female staffer also involves Chandler

Houston players allegedly allowed woman into hotel room on Disney campus, violating bubble guidelines.

Sam Amico

Bucks to offer Antetokounmpo super-max deal at start of free agency

Milwaukee star has indicated he wants to stick around for at least another season, perhaps even more.

Sam Amico

Bucks could use Bledsoe as trade chip in efforts to upgrade roster

Milwaukee looking to take next step around team star Giannis Antetokounmpo after early playoff exit.

Sam Amico

Nichols moving to sidelines for ABC broadcasts of Finals

NBA Countdown to appear before Finals games, with Doris Burke moving to role as ESPN Radio analyst.

Sam Amico

NBA investigating if Rockets' House allowed female into hotel room

Houston swingman missed Game 3 against LA Lakers; with status for Game 4 seemingly up in air.

Sam Amico

NBA first-round ratings drop 27 percent, 40 percent since 2017-18

Viewership continues to be a struggle for league, dropping even further than pre-hiatus decline.

Sam Amico

by

StrikeOut

Ex-NBA guard Billups among candidates for Pacers coaching job

Indiana search continues to grow as former Detroit champion latest to reportedly be added to list.

Sam Amico

Afflalo group latest linked to potential purchase of Timberwolves

Recently retired guard heads team that is in mix with Jimmy Haslam and others as next Wolves owner.

Sam Amico