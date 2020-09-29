SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Would legendary coach Jackson make sense for Clippers?

Sam Amico

Phil Jackson has been out of basketball for three years, spending most that time at his home in Montana.

But the Los Angeles Clippers need a coach after parting ways with Doc Rivers, and maybe Jackson would be a good match, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated speculated.

"Jackson has been out of the NBA since 2017, when an unsuccessful three-year run as the Knicks' top basketball exec came to an abrupt end," Mannix wrote. "There are plenty of reasons Jackson wouldn’t want the job. He’s 75, with a long history of physical ailments. He has a frosty relationship with Jerry West, an influential Clippers advisor. He left coaching behind nearly a decade ago, and has never really looked back."

That said, the Clippers do boast two stars in forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. They are likely to hire a coach with experience, someone who can help the franchise meet its lofty expectations.

Those are the types of situations with which Jackson had the most success, in winning a combined 11 titles with the Chicago Bulls and LA Lakers.

Do the Clippers have enough to entice him? Hard to say.

"But Jackson has had three years to recharge the batteries. He is certainly comfortable living in L.A," Mannix wrote. "He would have an owner (Steve Ballmer) who could hand him a blank check. He would have a chance to stick it to the Lakers, the team that didn’t grant him the most graceful of exits."

That's not at all.

"The Clippers aren’t a long-term job, either; the title window with this group is probably three or four years, max," Mannix wrote. "A championship wouldn’t just increase Jackson’s cushion as the most decorated coach in NBA history. It would make him the first to win one with three different franchises."

So far, top Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue (formerly of the Cleveland Cavaliers) and ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy are the names that have been linked to the Clippers.

Still, if Jackson is looking to return, and the Clippers are willing to think outside the box, it might be a hire that makes sense.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cavs' Windler back in fold, ready to give rookie life another run

After missing entire first season with injury, Cleveland wing said to be faring well at minicamp.

Sam Amico

Sixers, Pelicans contact Rivers about coaching vacancies

Former Clippers coach draws interest just a few hours after it became known he was leaving LA.

Sam Amico

Ball disagrees with dad's draft preferences: 'Anywhere's a great fit'

Top prospect says he feels he "could play on any team and do good anywhere I go" ahead of Nov. 18 draft.

Sam Amico

Rivers announces he is out as Clippers coach after seven seasons

Los Angeles decides to move on following disappointing loss to Denver in Western Conference semifinals.

Sam Amico

Report: Sixers would make trades if D'Antoni hired as coach

Former Houston main man on sideline said to be one of two finalists for Philadelphia vacancy.

Sam Amico

Nuggets forward Grant expected to opt out of contract

Denver likely to try to re-sign veteran frontcourt player after impressive showing in Western Conference Finals.

Sam Amico

Celtics star Tatum: Max extension offer 'not really my concern'

Boston likely to try to keep swingman around for long term, but that's a concept to which he says he hasn't given much thought.

Sam Amico

Celtics swingman Hayward expected to exercise player option

Boston guard/forward likely to end option to become free agent this offseason fairly quickly.

Sam Amico

Ball expected to only take part in interview portion of Draft Combine

Top-rated point guard among bigger names who will make a case to go No. 1 ahead of Nov. 18 draft.

Sam Amico

Top draft prospects Ball, Avdija to participate in NBA-operated Combine

Projected lottery picks will be among those who will begin workouts and/or interviews for teams.

Sam Amico