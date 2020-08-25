One day after the Philadelphia 76ers fired coach Brett Brown, general manager Elton Brand laid out some of his plans for the future.

And Brand started by squashing any rumors involving the roster -- most notably, Joel Emiid and Ben Simmons.

"I'm not looking to trade Ben or Joel," Brand told reporters. "I'm looking to complement them better."

Simmons missed the playoffs after suffering a knee injury in early August. Embiid played, but the 76ers were swept by the rival Boston Celtics anyway.

Simmons has been linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it appears the Sixers will give the new coach a chance to work out any issues between Simmons and Embiid and fix the 76ers' obvious chemistry issues.

Along with head coach, Brand indicated other changes could be on the way.

“Since I’ve taken a deep dive on where we failed, what went wrong, and how we get better, I felt like we need to strengthen our organization from top to bottom and that starts with the front office,” Brand said. “Balancing our strengths with analytics and strategy with more basketball minds.”

Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue, Villanova coach Jay Wright and former Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger have already been mentioned as possible replacements for Brown.

One report even suggested Lue and the 76ers share a mutual interest.

"I feel like I’ve grown as a leader, I’ve grown as a general manager," Brand said. "I was put in the fire, had some tough decisions to be a part of, but I’m looking forward to putting my stamp on this thing, and take full accountability for whatever happens next.”