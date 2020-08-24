SI.com
Brown, Brand address Brown's firing after seven seasons with 76ers

Sam Amico

Coach Brett Brown has been fired by the Philadelphia 76ers after seven seasons but indicated he is pleased with the job he did.

"In 2013, I was employed to lead one of the most dramatic rebuilds in professional sports history. In the past seven years, our players and coaches have evolved and grown, and I have deep appreciation for the 102 players I have coached," Brown said in a statement. "I am grateful for my coaching staffs and their dedication to our common goal, while also proud to see three of my former assistants now deservedly, NBA head coaches and one a major college head coach."

The Sixers were swept by the rival Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs over the weekend. They were without All-Star guard/forward Ben Simmons for most of the NBA's restart and looked clunky for most of the season, including their run on the Disney campus.

"I have a tremendous level of respect for Brett both personally and professionally and appreciate all he’s done for the 76ers organization and the City of Philadelphia,” GM Elton Brand said. “He did many positive things during his time here, developing young talent and helping position our team for three straight postseason appearances. Unfortunately, we fell well short of our goals this year and I believe it is best to go in a new direction. This will be an important offseason for us as we look to get back on track towards our goal of competing for an NBA championship.”

Added 76ers owner Josh Harris: “I want to thank Brett for not only what he did as our head coach, but for the impactful community work he and his family did across the Greater Philadelphia Area over the last seven years. He is a high-character coach and leader and we’re fortunate to have had him here. This is a difficult decision, but one we believe is necessary. I wish Brett and his family well.” 

