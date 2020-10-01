SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Report: Sixers expected to offer coaching job to Rivers

Sam Amico

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected top offer their head-coaching job to former Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers "soon," according to Jason Dumas of KRON4 News.

Rivers was let go by the Clippers after seven seasons Monday and per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, emerged as a "serious candidate" for the 76ers.

Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue and former Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni are the other two known finalists.

Per Wojnarowski, the 76ers have not made a formal offer to Rivers, though his candidacy has "gained momentum."

RELATED | Thompson: Rivers is best fit for 76ers

Rivers reportedly spoke with GM Elton Brand during the day Wednesday, then met with 76ers owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer and watched the Finals later in the evening.

Rivers, 58, is also believed to be a candidate for vacancies with the Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans.

He has compiled a 943-681 record in 21 seasons coaching the Clippers, Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic. He won a title as Celtics coach in 2008.

The Sixers are looking to replace former coach Brett Brown after being swept in the first round of the playoffs, aiming for someone who can turn young stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and the rest into regular championship contenders.

They are expected to hire a new coach this week.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

TV Ratings: NBA conference finals take a plunge, including in West

Not even LeBron James and the Lakers were able to save the day when it came to league's viewership.

Sam Amico

by

Graphxbiz

Lue considered early favorite for Clippers coaching job

Former Cleveland coach said to be top candidate, but LA still expected to conduct interviews.

Sam Amico

NBA Finals: Heat starters Adebayo, Dragic doubtful for Game 2

Miami may have to try to even series against the LA Lakers with two main players on the sideline.

Sam Amico

Insider: NBA's historic TV ratings lows come with 'obvious caveats'

Conference finals bomb compared to last season, but time of year clearly played a role in league's struggles.

Sam Amico

NBA commissioner Silver suspects 'difficult negotiations' with union await

League will have to do some collective bargaining after suffering revenue loss because of pandemic.

Sam Amico

Free agency may play role in Dragic's return to Heat in Finals

Veteran guard suffered torn plantar fascia in Game 1; Miami considering options following blowout loss.

Sam Amico

NBA History: Pioneers Embry, McHale, Zollner inducted into Hall

Former Cavaliers GM, former Celtics big man and Pistons founder all left large impression on the game.

Sam Amico

NBA Finals: Lakers' early three-for-all keys Game 1 rout of Heat

Anthony Davis, LeBron James notch big nights statistically as Los Angeles goes on massive run.

Danny Thompson

Thompson: Rivers is best fit to fill 76ers' coaching vacancy

Former LA Clippers coach possesses all the qualities a team such as Philadelphia could use.

Danny Thompson

Sixers' focus shifts to Rivers and D'Antoni, with decision looming

Philadelphia reportedly expected to hire coach this week after conducting interviews with finalists.

Sam Amico