Report: Sixers expected to offer coaching job to Rivers

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected top offer their head-coaching job to former Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers "soon," according to Jason Dumas of KRON4 News.

Rivers was let go by the Clippers after seven seasons Monday and per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, emerged as a "serious candidate" for the 76ers.

Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue and former Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni are the other two known finalists.

Per Wojnarowski, the 76ers have not made a formal offer to Rivers, though his candidacy has "gained momentum."

Rivers reportedly spoke with GM Elton Brand during the day Wednesday, then met with 76ers owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer and watched the Finals later in the evening.

Rivers, 58, is also believed to be a candidate for vacancies with the Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans.

He has compiled a 943-681 record in 21 seasons coaching the Clippers, Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic. He won a title as Celtics coach in 2008.

The Sixers are looking to replace former coach Brett Brown after being swept in the first round of the playoffs, aiming for someone who can turn young stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and the rest into regular championship contenders.

They are expected to hire a new coach this week.