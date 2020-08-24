Sixers likely to stick with both Embiid and Simmons, for now

The Philadelphia 76ers are likely to give center Joel Embiid and guard/forward Ben Simmons at least a little more time together before breaking up their two best players, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Brett Brown was fired as coach Monday and the 76ers may want to see how their young cornerstones fare before making any decisions on their future.

Simmons has been the subject of trade rumors since going down with a knee injury Aug. 5. The Simmons-less 76ers were promptly swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs on the Disney campus.

"It is believed that the franchise remains committed to building around All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, with the likely onus on figuring out the proper dynamics — on and off the floor — in the hands of the next coach," Charania reported.

Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue, Villanova University head coach Jay Wright, former Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger, and 76ers top assistant Ime Udoka have all been identified by Charania as possible replacements for Brown.