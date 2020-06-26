AllCavs
Sixers agree to deal with free agent forward Broekhoff

Sam Amico

Free agent small forward Ryan Broekhoff has agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, agent Andy Shiffman told ESPN.

Broekhoff, 29, is 6-foot-6 and native of Australia. He spent 2018-20 with the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 4.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in a total of 59 games.

The Mavicks waived Broekhoff in February in order to sign forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season in Orlando at the end of next month. The 76ers (39-26) were tied with the Indiana Pacers for fifth-place in the Eastern Conference when the NBA suspended the season in March.

"The 76ers currently have 15 players on standard contracts and one on a two-way deal, so it’s not yet clear how they’ll bring Broekhoff aboard," wrote Luke Adams of HoopsRumors. "Philadelphia could waive a player on the 15-man roster to make room, or could sign Broekhoff as a substitute in the event that someone voluntarily opts out."

NBA, union officially finalize plans to resume season at Disney

As expected, pro basketball season to return at end of July with 22 teams jostling for playoff positioning.

Sam Amico

Scola decides against retirement, headed back to Italy

Free agent center to reportedly will sign for another run after suggesting he was about to call it quits.

Sam Amico

Knicks sign Harper to two-way deal, waive Allen

Former Auburn standout point guard flourished in G League after latching on with Suns.

Sam Amico

Ex-NBA guard Marbury rips Knicks for hiring of Worldwide Wes

New York native refers to Wesley as "Worldwide Sucker," questions team's decision on bringing "this dude here."

Sam Amico

Wizards to sign Grant as replacement for Bertans

Veteran combo guard, a former first-round pick, has spent time with the Knicks, Bulls and Magic.

Sam Amico

Mavericks sign free agent Burke, lose Cauley-Stein

Point guard making return to Dallas as center staying home from restart for expected birth of child.

Sam Amico

Former NBA guard Green lands deal in Turkey

One-time NCAA leading scorer has spent time with Jazz, Nuggets and in G League.

Sam Amico

Vince Carter is officially retiring from his basketball playing career

Vince Carter played his final two NBA seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, and he is an eight-time All-Star.

Cameron Fields

Drummond option good for Drummond but maybe not Cavs

Veteran center offers plenty on the court, but it may mean end of Tristan Thompson in Cleveland.

Sam Amico

Rookie guard Dort signs four-year contract with Thunder

Undrafted out of Arizona State, first-year player receives partially guaranteed deal.

Sam Amico