Sixers agree to deal with free agent forward Broekhoff

Free agent small forward Ryan Broekhoff has agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, agent Andy Shiffman told ESPN.

Broekhoff, 29, is 6-foot-6 and native of Australia. He spent 2018-20 with the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 4.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in a total of 59 games.

The Mavicks waived Broekhoff in February in order to sign forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season in Orlando at the end of next month. The 76ers (39-26) were tied with the Indiana Pacers for fifth-place in the Eastern Conference when the NBA suspended the season in March.

"The 76ers currently have 15 players on standard contracts and one on a two-way deal, so it’s not yet clear how they’ll bring Broekhoff aboard," wrote Luke Adams of HoopsRumors. "Philadelphia could waive a player on the 15-man roster to make room, or could sign Broekhoff as a substitute in the event that someone voluntarily opts out."