Lue could have 'inside track' on 76ers' coaching vacancy

Sam Amico

Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue and Villanova University head coach Jay Wright are among the coaches on the Philadelphia 76ers' radar, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The 76ers fired coach Brett Brown after seven seasons.

Along with Lue and Wright, 76ers associate head coach Ime Udoka may be among the candidates, per Charania. Udoka interviewed for the Cleveland Cavaliers' coaching job last summer and is expected to be on the radar of several teams with vacancies this year.

But it is Lue who may be the "focal point" of the 76ers' search, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Lue and the 76ers share a "mutual interest," added Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. "Lue will be pursued by multiple teams in the weeks ahead, but Philadelphia could have an inside track," Mannix wrote.

Lue led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA championship with the likes of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love on the roster. The Cavs reached the Finals two straight times after that, before James left and Lue was fired a couple weeks into the 2018-19 season.

He has served as lead assistant on Doc Rivers' coaching staff with the Clippers on two occasions.

