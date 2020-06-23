Two members of Suns test positive for coronavirus

Two members of the Phoenix Suns have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

The Suns are among the 22 teams invited to the NBA's return in Orlando that is set to tip off at the end of next month.

An increase in testing is expected to lead to more positive results, many around the league believe. Mandatory testing was scheduled to begin across the NBA on Tuesday.

According to Rankin, the positive tests led the Suns to temporarily shut down voluntary workouts at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The Suns (26-39) trailed the Memphis Grizzlies by six games for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference when the NBA went on hiatus in March.

Each team is expected to play eight "seeding" games in Orlando prior to the start of the playoffs.

"Mikal Bridges, Elie Okobo, Frank Kaminsky III, Dario Saric, Jevon Carter, Aron Baynes, Jalen Lecque and Cheick Diallo have participated in (Suns voluntary workouts) based on a video the team posted earlier this month in their 'Don't Sleep on Basketball' series," Rankin reported. "The players were having workouts at the arena Tuesday morning."

Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is injured and won't participate in the team's return to the season, as Rankin relayed.

Earlier Tuesday, ESPN reported that four members of a Western Conference team headed to Orlando tested positive for the virus.