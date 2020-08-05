Pacific Division Notes: Suns, Clippers, Warriors

A quick look around the Pacific Division:

SUNS

Don't look now, but the Phoenix Suns are 3-0 on the Disney campus and working their way to a playoff play-in game.

The latest victory was the most impressive, with Devin Booker scoring 35 points and hitting the game-winner over the outstretched arm of Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George.

The stunner matched the Suns' longest winning streak of the season, as they improved to 29-39 and moved to within three games of the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

With Booker, Deandre Ayton, coach Monty Williams and others, the Suns could become a major player in the West soon, an opinion shared by Andy Bailey in his in-depth look at the team for Bleacher Report.

CLIPPERS

Meanwhile, the Clippers fell to 1-2 season the season resumed, and are hopeful of getting it turned around before the playoffs begin in the middle of the month.

It doesn't help that they've been burdened with absences and/or injuries. Understandably, the Clippers have told big man Montrezl Harrell to take all the time he needs following the death of his grandmother.

But no sooner did Lou Williams return from quarantine did Patrick Beverley suffer some calf soreness and exit the game vs. the Suns. “I don’t think it’s bad, (but) we’re going to be very cautious, I can tell you that," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said, via Mirjam Swanson of the LA Daily News.

Overall, Rivers indicated the Clippers need to start exhibiting more focus. “I thought, as a group, we just had so many mental errors,” he said after the loss to the Suns.

WARRIORS

Like the seven other teams not invited to resume the season, the Warriors face the reality of not getting any more games or even scrimmages before next season, following a report that the NBA likely won't move forward with plans for a second bubble.

But that doesn't seem to both Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

"We're not interested in a summer league," Kerr said on a early June conference call reported by NBC Sports Bay Area. "If what we're talking about is some kind of minicamp and some of the other teams are interested in playing games — we would not be interested in doing that."

The Warriors finished with the league's worst record following five straight trips to the Finals. They are tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves to win the NBA draft lottery, scheduled for Aug. 20.

More than that, though, they are looking forward to the returns of a healthy Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Both are expected to be at full strength when next season begins, supposedly in December.