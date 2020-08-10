AllCavs
Free agent guard Jackson agrees to contract in Greece

Sam Amico

Free agent point guard Pierre Jackson has agreed to a one-year contract with Greek club Panathinaikos, the team announced.

Jackson is 5-foot-11 and was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round (No. 42 overall) of the 2013 draft.

He has spent time in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks, but has played primarily in the G League, with the Idaho Stampede and most recently the South Bay Lakers, this past season.

Jackson scored 38 points in South Bay's win over the Agua Caliente Clippers on Feb. 29, a performance that included six 3-pointers. He has also played professionally in Turkey, China, Croatia and Israel.

Jackson first played his college ball at the College of Southern Idaho before finishing at Baylor.

This past season Panathinaikos' roster included American forward Deshaun Thomas and guard Jimmer Fredette, though both have moved on from the club.

