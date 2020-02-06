Pistons Reportedly Make Entire Roster Available Ahead of Deadline

The Detroit Pistons are "open for business" and have made everyone on the roster available ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, according a report from The Athletic.

This comes a day after a story from Chris Sheridan of Forbes.com that the Pistons were likely to trade center Andre Drummond and guard Derrick Rose.

Boston, Charlotte and New York were all believed to be teams that have engaged the Pistons on Drummond, or Rose, or both.

"The aforementioned Drummond dynamic is trickier now, though, as the Pistons appear to find themselves with a weak market for the 26-year-old and a tough choice ahead," The Athletic wrote.

Drummond, 26, is averaging 17.5 points and a league-leading 15.8 rebounds. He has been the subject of trade rumors for most of the season. Brandon Robinson of Heavy.com reported that the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks "are also believed to have an interest in Drummond."

If the Hornets, Celtics or Knicks were to include a first-round pick in an offer for Drummond, "they are likely to end up with the center who has led the NBA in rebounding three of the past four seasons," Sheridan reported.

Meanwhile, Rose is having another fine season -- his first in Detroit -- with averages of 18.5 points and 5.8 assists.

The Pistons (19-34) sat in 11th place in the Eastern Conference following Wednesday's win over Phoenix. They are already minus power forward Blake Griffin, expected to miss the rest of the season following knee surgery.

Multiple outlets have reported that the Pistons were discussing a deal centered on Luke Kennard with the Suns. But those talks reportedly have hit a snag, leaving Kennard available for another team.

The deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. EST.